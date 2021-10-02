Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.85 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$472.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
