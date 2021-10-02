Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.85 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of C$472.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.