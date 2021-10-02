Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Sells $487,845.41 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $487,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth $18,433,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

