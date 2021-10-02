Insight Protocol Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a market capitalization of $89,824.03 and approximately $9,618.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,714.73 or 0.45159207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057513 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00118418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00230312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

INX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

