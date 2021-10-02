Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSPX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Inspyr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Inspyr Therapeutics

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Mipsagargin, a dual A2A/A2B antagonist, an A2A antagonist, an A2B antagonist, and an A2A agonist. The company was founded by Craig A.

