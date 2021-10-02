Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 8,900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,771,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSPX opened at $0.00 on Friday. Inspyr Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07.
About Inspyr Therapeutics
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspyr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.