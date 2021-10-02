Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPL. National Bankshares cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$19.93. 565,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,189. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01. The company has a market cap of C$8.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.26.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$702.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

