International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Affirm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Affirm $870.46 million 35.89 -$430.92 million ($2.54) -46.40

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Affirm -48.51% -32.07% -9.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50

Affirm has a consensus target price of $117.07, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Affirm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Affirm is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

