Intrua Financial LLC Buys 272 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 146,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after purchasing an additional 195,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.00. 9,113,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.01.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

