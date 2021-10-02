Intrua Financial LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.58. 5,587,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,906,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $338.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

