Intrua Financial LLC Sells 439 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,416. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $97.59.

