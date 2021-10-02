Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

