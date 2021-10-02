Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.
INTU opened at $543.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.
In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
