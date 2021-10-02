Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the August 31st total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Shares of ADRE stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.42 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.