Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $26.17.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
