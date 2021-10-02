Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

