Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSMS opened at $26.10 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,317.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

