Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 77,104 shares.The stock last traded at $195.19 and had previously closed at $193.62.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.