Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,083,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $334.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.51.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

