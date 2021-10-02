Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IVQ.U. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

IVQ.U stock opened at C$2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. Invesque has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

