Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to report sales of $45.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $44.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $182.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $171.40 million to $188.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $189.79 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $196.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,677. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200 day moving average is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

