Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

