Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

CSR opened at $96.97 on Thursday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.