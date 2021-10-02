iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $145.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $163.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

