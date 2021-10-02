iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $51.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

