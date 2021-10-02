iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

