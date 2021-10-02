iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTE opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

