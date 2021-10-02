iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTJ opened at $25.28 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

