iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,111,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 422,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after buying an additional 237,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $276.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.63 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

