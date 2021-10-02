iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. 951,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

