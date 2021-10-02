Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IVDA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 272,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
