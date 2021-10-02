Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVDA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 272,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

