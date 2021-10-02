Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Up 3.6%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 80,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 75,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60.

About Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF)

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

