J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 292.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

