Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 783.3% in September

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital

Jackpot Digital, Inc engages as a software developer and supplier to the Gaming industry. It focuses on the provision of electronic tables, mobile gaming on cruise ships and hotel industry, and horse racing for fantasy sports industry. The company was founded on May 27, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.