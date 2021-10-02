Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Short Interest Up 783.3% in September

Jackpot Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPOTF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.
About Jackpot Digital
