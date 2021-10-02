JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.93 ($25.80).

DEC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th.

EPA:DEC opened at €23.08 ($27.15) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.95. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

