Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $120.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its 200-day moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $128.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,335,000. Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after purchasing an additional 169,190 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

