Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 8,328 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM opened at $123.64 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.33 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

