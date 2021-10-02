Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163,934 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kaman by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN opened at $36.89 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

