Jennison Associates LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,734,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 679.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 274,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 239,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NFE stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.48. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.