Jennison Associates LLC Increases Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 130,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,096,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

