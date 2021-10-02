Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

