John C. Love Sells 1,600 Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The InterGroup Co. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $61.61.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.
The InterGroup Company Profile
InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.
