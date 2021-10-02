John C. Love Sells 1,600 Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of The InterGroup stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. The InterGroup Co. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of The InterGroup worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The InterGroup Company Profile

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

