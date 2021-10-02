John Simard Sells 19,684 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Stock

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) CEO John Simard sold 19,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $260,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Simard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XBiotech alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Simard sold 16,396 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $219,870.36.

On Monday, September 27th, John Simard sold 29,890 shares of XBiotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $442,670.90.

On Friday, September 24th, John Simard sold 11,418 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $165,446.82.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Simard sold 19,669 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $297,788.66.

On Monday, September 20th, John Simard sold 13,471 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $202,873.26.

On Wednesday, July 14th, John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in XBiotech by 722.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in XBiotech by 7.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in XBiotech by 111.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 82,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in XBiotech by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XBiotech by 42.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.