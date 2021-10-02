Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declares Dividend of $0.30

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by 94.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Johnson Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $81.06 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

