Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.