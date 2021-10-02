Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 577,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 83,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 150,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

