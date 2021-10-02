Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after acquiring an additional 657,065 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

