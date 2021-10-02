Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 748 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

Shares of BA opened at $226.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.01. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.