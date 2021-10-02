Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,084 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

