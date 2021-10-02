Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in September

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JRNGF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 42,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,589. Journey Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

