JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $681.86

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 681.86 ($8.91) and traded as low as GBX 673 ($8.79). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 679 ($8.87), with a volume of 219,360 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 681.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 654.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

