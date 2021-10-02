JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €225.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €201.50 ($237.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI stock opened at €190.05 ($223.59) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €185.04 and a 200-day moving average of €178.30.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.