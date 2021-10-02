JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,850 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,973 ($51.91) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,049.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,153.36. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The firm has a market cap of £103.08 billion and a PE ratio of 22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.96%.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders have bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336 in the last three months.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.