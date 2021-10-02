JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.41% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $287,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

